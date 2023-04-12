Man seriously hurt after shooting outside of smoke shop in Gastonia, police say

WSOCTV.com News Staff
·1 min read

The Gastonia Police Department is investigating a shooting outside of a smoke shop.

Police said a man was shot and has serious injuries and they are now speaking with a person of interest. The call was received around 11:45 a.m.

Chopper 9 Skyzoom flew over the scene around lunchtime and could see several evidence markers outside Buddha Bazaar.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting. Channel 9 is working to learn more information.

