Man seriously hurt after shooting outside of smoke shop in Gastonia, police say
The Gastonia Police Department is investigating a shooting outside of a smoke shop.
Police said a man was shot and has serious injuries and they are now speaking with a person of interest. The call was received around 11:45 a.m.
*SHOOTING*
GPD on scene of a shooting outside a business in 4000 blk of E Franklin Blvd.
Male shot w/ serious injuries.
GPD speaking w/ a person of interest.
No suspects outstanding.
Initial call rcvd at 11:45am pic.twitter.com/44J2FB5zh8
— Gastonia Police (@GPDNC) April 12, 2023
Chopper 9 Skyzoom flew over the scene around lunchtime and could see several evidence markers outside Buddha Bazaar.
It is unclear what led up to the shooting. Channel 9 is working to learn more information.
