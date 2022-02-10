Man seriously hurt in wreck

Feb. 9—HIGH POINT — A man whose stopped car was slammed from behind by a speeding SUV was seriously injured early Wednesday at an intersection on Wendover Avenue near the Jamestown town limit, and the SUV's driver was arrested, police said.

The man, whose name was not released, was unconscious when police arrived. He was taken to Moses Cone Hospital in Greensboro, the High Point Police Department said. No other information about his injuries was released, and police said they didn't know his current medical status.

The man's 2018 Volkswagen Passat was in the westbound lanes of Wendover, stopped at the traffic light at the intersection with Morris Farm Drive, about 1:45 a.m. when a 2008 Chevrolet Tahoe that apparently was speeding slammed into it, police said.

The impact knocked the Passat into the grass median, where it eventually came to rest approximately 250 feet from where it was hit, police said.

The Tahoe's driver, Jerome Alphonso Gholson, 33, of Greensboro, was arrested and charged with driving while impaired, possession of a stolen gun, possession of a gun by a convicted felon, having an open container of an alcoholic beverage, simple possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and communicating threats.

Gholson was in custody at the Guilford County Jail in High Point. His bond was set at $70,000 secured.

Police say additional charges are expected.

The collision left debris littering the roadway and closed part of Wendover for hours, WXII-TV reported. Wendover open to traffic before the main morning commute.

