Man seriously injured, another arrested after ‘altercation,’ shooting in Newport News

A Newport News man was arrested following an “altercation” and a shooting that left another seriously injured.

Dartanion Revels, 28, was arrested Tuesday in connection with an early morning shooting near the Stuart Gardens apartments. He is charged with malicious assault with the victim severely injured, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, reckless handling of a firearm, and shooting in a public place.

Newport News police responded to reports of gunshots shortly after 1 a.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of Garden Drive.

In the area, authorities found a 29-year-old Newport News man with multiple gunshot wounds that were “possibly life-threatening,” said Sarah Ketchum, police spokesperson. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

According to the department’s preliminary investigation, the man was shot during an altercation with Revels. Police say the two men know each other.

Revels was arrested without incident less than two hours after the shooting, approximately 4 miles from the scene in the 100 block of Mytilene Drive.

He is being held at the Newport News City Jail.

Caitlyn Burchett, caitlyn.burchett@virginiamedia.com