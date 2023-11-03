Man seriously injured in attack near Grantham nightclub

A man was seriously injured in an attack outside a nightclub in Grantham, police have confirmed.

The assault was believed to have happened at about 02:30 GMT on Sunday near the Gravity club, officers said.

A man in his 20s reported having suffered serious injuries to his face and was treated in hospital.

Police have appealed for anyone who saw what happened, or who had mobile phone footage of the incident in the Market Place, to get in touch.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said the victim was about 6ft (1.6m) tall and was wearing a navy blue jumper.

"We would ask anyone who might have been out on Saturday night into Sunday morning and witnessed an altercation to come forward," they added.

Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk