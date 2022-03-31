Man seriously injured after being hit by SUV in Newburyport

A 25-year-old man is suffering from serious injuries after being hit by an SUV on Wednesday night.

Newburyport Police and Fire Departments responded to the area of Route 1 near Hill Street at 7:30 p.m. to see a man lying in the roadway.

The victim was hit by a 2017 Acura RDX and flown to a Boston hospital by medical helicopter.

The driver of the Acura RDX stayed on scene. It is unknown if the driver will face any charges.

The incident is under investigation by the Newburyport Police Department with assistance from the Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section.

