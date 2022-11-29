Man seriously injured after being shot during argument in Glendale

A Phoenix police cruiser.

A man was seriously injured after being shot during an argument with another man on Monday night near 59th Avenue and Glendale Road.

Two men were having an argument when one of them grabbed a gun from a woman he was with and shot the other man during a struggle over the gun, according to Phoenix police. Officers responded to the shooting call around 9:30 p.m. and found the man with a gunshot wound.

The man who was shot was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses told police a man, later identified as the suspected shooter, and a woman ran away from the area, according to Phoenix police. Officers found them and detained them.

The woman had a gun and drugs with her when she was detained, police said.

The suspected shooter and the woman were in the process of being booked Tuesday morning, according to Phoenix police.

