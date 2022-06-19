Man seriously injured after being shot by Portsmouth police

A man was seriously injured late Sunday morning when he was shot by a Portsmouth police officer.

Police responded to a call for service just before 11:30 a.m. in the 2300 block of Greenwood Drive.

In a news release, police say a man brandished a “sharp object” in the direction of one of the responding officers. Police did not say what the object was.

During the encounter, an officer fired at the man. The man was seriously injured, according to the release and was taken to a local hospital.

Police have not identified the officer or the man involved.

Virginia State Police will handle the investigation.

