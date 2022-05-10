Man seriously injured after being shot at Raleigh store, police say

Gunfire at a store in Raleigh left one man in critical condition on Tuesday, according to the Memphis Police Department.

Memphis Police said the man was found on Windmere Rd. around 1:50 p.m. and rushed to Regional One Hospital.

Police said they determined that the man was shot at the Raleigh Quick Stop on Ridgemount Ave., right around the corner from where he was found.

No information about the shooter or shooters has been released at this time and the investigation is ongoing, according to police.

