Man seriously injured after daylight shooting in Kansas City on Thursday: police

One man was seriously wounded and another person was taken into police custody following a daylight shooting Thursday afternoon in Kansas City’s Blue Hills neighborhood.

Around 3:30 p.m., police were sent to the 5100 block of Olive Street on a shots-fired call, Sgt. Jake Becchina, a police spokesman, said in a statement. The call was upgraded to a report of a person shot while officers were still en route.

The victim was found by arriving officers in the street with an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

Police arrested a person of interest near the scene of the shooting without incident, Becchina said.