Man seriously injured in Dayton shooting

Police are on scene of a shooting in Dayton.

Police and medics were called out to the 100 block of Dover Street on reports of a shooting around 2:15 p.m.

When police arrived on scene, the found a man who had been shot, according to police on scene. Initial scanner traffic indicated he was shot near his sternum.

>> UPDATE: Male found dead in Dayton; Homicide detectives investigating

The man was transported to a local hospital and is said to be in life-threatening condition.

Police do not have a suspect in custody at this time.

The incident remains under investigation.

We’ll update this story as we learn more.



