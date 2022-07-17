Man seriously injured in early morning shooting in Suffolk

A man is in a hospital with injuries considered life-threatening after he was shot early Sunday morning in Suffolk.

Police say dispatchers received several calls around 3:20 a.m. about shots being fired in the 200 block of North Broad Street. The call center also received notice that a man had gotten himself to the hospital with gunshot wounds.

The 25-year-old man’s injuries are considered to be life-threatening, according to a news release.

Several vehicles and homes were damaged by gunfire. Police say that “multiple spent shell casings” were collected, but they did not provide information about how many.

Investigators have not released information about any suspects or possible motives for the shooting.

Anyone who can help with the investigation is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-562-5887.

