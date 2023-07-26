Man seriously injured in Hampton shooting

A man was shot and taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries Tuesday night in Hampton.

The man is now in stable condition, according to a police spokesperson.

Officers responded at 9:09 p.m. to the 900 block of Aberdeen Road, where they found the man in a vehicle. A second man was also in the vehicle and had injuries from broken glass, a news release said.

Police said the victims were leaving a gathering in the 700 block of Birch Avenue, about five minutes away, when an unknown person began shooting a gun. The man was shot in the vehicle. An unoccupied vehicle and a house were also hit. The suspected shooter fled the scene before the police arrived.

The motive and circumstances are under investigation. Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying suspects and encouraged anyone with information to contact 757-727-6111 or send an anonymous tip via p3tips.com.

Cianna Morales, 757-957-1304, cianna.morales@virginiamedia.com