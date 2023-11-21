Man who was seriously injured at Lacey business Nov. 8 has died, police say

A 51-year-old man who was seriously injured after a tire exploded in his face has died, according to Lacey police.

About 10 a.m. Nov. 8, Lacey Fire District 3 and police were dispatched to Rodriguez Tire Shop in the 1300 block of College Street Southeast.

The man was trying to put a 14-inch tire on a 14.5-inch wheel when it exploded, Lacey police Sgt. Jeremy Knight said.

The man suffered traumatic injuries and was initially taken to Providence St. Peter Hospital in Olympia, Battalion Chief Steve Crimmins said. The man was later taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle where he died, Knight said.

The man’s name was not immediately available.