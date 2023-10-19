Man seriously injured in Mattapan stabbing, police say

A man sustained serious injuries after a daytime stabbing in Mattapan Thursday morning, according to police.

Officers responding to the area of 18 Rugby Road around 11 a.m. for a reported assault found a man who had severe serious stab wounds, according to Boston Police.

The victim was transported to an area hospital with injuries that are considered to be life-threatening.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

