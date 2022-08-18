Man seriously injured in late-night shooting in Portsmouth

A man has been hospitalized with a gunshot wound following a shooting Wednesday night.

Portsmouth police responded to a report of a shooting in the 2500 block of Oak Leaf Place, according to a tweet posted at 11:45 p.m. by the Portsmouth Police Department.

The injury is considered life-threatening, police said.

No further information about the incident has been made available.

The investigation is ongoing.

Gavin Stone, gavin.stone@virginiamedia.com