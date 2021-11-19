Man seriously injured in Ocean View shooting

Police say a man was seriously injured in a shooting Thursday night in the Ocean View area of Norfolk.

Officials received a call around 10:05 p.m. about an incident near the intersection of 2nd Bay Street and East Ocean View Avenue.

At the scene, police found a man who was struck by gunfire. He was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police haven’t released the victim’s identity or information regarding a suspect. The motive and circumstances surrounding this incident are still under investigation.

Anyone who has information about this incident is encouraged to submit a tip by calling the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or by using the P3Tips mobile app.

Lyndon German, frederick.german@virginiamedia.com