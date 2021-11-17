Man seriously injured in officer-involved shooting, Tuscaloosa police say

Staff report
·1 min read
Tuscaloosa police gather at the scene of a Wednesday morning shooting at Bent Tree apartments that left a 29-year-old man with life-threatening injuries. [Photo by the Tuscaloosa Police Department]
A 29-year-old man was seriously injured early Wednesday morning in an officer-involved shooting at Bent Tree Apartments, according to the Tuscaloosa Police Department.

Capt. Jack Kennedy of the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit said the man is being treated at DCH Regional Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

No officers were injured, he said.

The shooting occurred just after 3 a.m. at the apartment complex at 900 Hargrove Rd.

The Violent Crimes Unit has assumed control of the investigation of the shooting with investigators and supervisors who are not affiliated with TPD.

Kennedy said updates will be provided later today.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Man seriously injured in officer-involved shooting, Tuscaloosa police say

