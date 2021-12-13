Man seriously injured in overnight shooting at Norfolk hotel

Police say a man was taken to the hospital after he was shot overnight at a hotel in Norfolk.

Officers received a call about a shooting around 1:20 a.m. Monday at a Days Inn by Wyndham hotel near Military Circle.

Authorities found a man suffering from life-threatening injuries. He was transported to a local hospital.

The hotel is located at 5701 Chambers Street. It was not immediately clear if the shooting happened inside a room at the hotel.

No suspects have been identified by authorities.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip through the P3Tips mobile app.

Lyndon German, frederick.german@virginiamedia.com