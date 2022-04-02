Man seriously injured after overnight stabbing in Hyannis

A man suffering from serious injuries after an overnight stabbing in Hyannis, officials said.

The incident happened around 1 a.m. on Main Street near Old Colony Road.

According to the District Attorney’s office, when officers arrived on the scene they noticed a group of three individuals standing over the victim.

The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital before he was med flighted to Boston Medical Center where he is being treated for critical injuries.

According to the DA, several potential suspects were detained but it is unclear if anyone has been charged.

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW