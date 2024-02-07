Man seriously injured after parked car on tracks hit by Amtrak train, FHP says

A man is in the hospital with serious injuries after he was hit by an Amtrak train in Clay County.

According to the crash report, at around 10:15 p.m. on Tuesday, a 72-year-old man from Orange Park was driving his SUV southbound on the railroad tracks near Allen Avenue for an unknown reason.

At the same time, an Amtrak Lead Engine Charger, accompanied by a second engine towing 9 cars, was traveling northbound toward the crossing at Allen Avenue.

The SUV driver stopped his car on the tracks before the train struck the front of the car. The SUV rotated clockwise, and the front left side of the car hit one of the train cars before being forced off the track.

The train came to a stop and the driver is cooperating with law enforcement.

Florida Highway Patrol said the SUV driver wasn’t wearing a seatbelt.

Action News Jax’s reached out to Amtrak about the crash. We have yet to hear back.

Action News Jax will continue to follow the story and update you as events unfold.

