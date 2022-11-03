Man seriously injured in police shooting during disturbance at Independence gas station

A man allegedly armed with a handgun was seriously injured early Thursday when an Independence police officer shot him at a gas station, a police spokesman said.

The police shooting occurred about 1 a.m. at the BP gas station at 23rd and Chrysler Avenue in Independence, said Lee’s Summit Police Sgt. Chris Depue, a spokesman for the newly formed Eastern Jackson County Police Involved Incident Team.

The officer was on patrol and came across a disturbance at the gas station involving an unspecified number of people, some of whom flagged the officer down, Depue said.

As the officer investigated the disturbance, a man allegedly “produced” a handgun. The officer fired his weapon, striking the man, Depue said.

The man was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. The officer was uninjured, Depue said.

The Eastern Jackson County Police Involved Incident Team was investigating the shooting. The team, comprised of investigators from Lee’s Summit, Independence, Grandview and Blue Springs police departments, was recently formed to provide an objective and transparent investigation of incidents where police officers use force.