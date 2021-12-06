Man seriously injured in Portsmouth double shooting

Two people were injured, one seriously, in a double shooting Sunday night in Portsmouth.

Officers responded just after 10:30 p.m. near the 200 block of Paul Revere Drive, which is near the intersection of Frederick Boulevard and Deep Creek Boulevard.

At the scene, police found a man and woman who’d been shot. Police say the man was suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound while the woman was expected to survive.

Both taken to a local hospital. No suspects have been identified at this time. Police are still investigating the motive or circumstance behind this incident.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Portsmouth Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at 757-393–8536 or to submit an anonymous tip through the Portsmouth Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.

Lyndon German, frederick.german@virginiamedia.com