Man seriously injured in Portsmouth shooting

Police say a man was shot and seriously injured Sunday night in a shooting in Portsmouth.

Officers responded around 9:40 p.m. to the 2300 block of Elm Avenue, north of Portsmouth Boulevard.

At the scene, officers found a man suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital, police said.

No other details about the motive and circumstances around this incident have been released.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call the Portsmouth Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at 757-393–8536 or to submit an anonymous tip through the Portsmouth Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.

Lyndon German, frederick.german@virginiamedia.com