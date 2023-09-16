Man seriously injured in Raleigh shooting

TechCrunch

Koo, India's alternative to Twitter, is looking to find a strategic partner with a "distribution strength" as it enters its "next phase," according to its co-founder, amid a funding crunch at the startup, which is backed by Accel and Tiger Global. Koo co-founder Mayank Bidawatka wrote in a LinkedIn post Friday that the startup -- which has raised over $50 million to date, according to venture insight platform The Kredible -- had planned to continue focusing on its scale, but the dwindling market conditions forced it to "switch gears [...] to a revenue generating engine." Koo -- which has been attempting to put together a new funding round for at least three quarters, according to two people familiar with the matter -- needs either funding or a strategic partnership for its "next phase," he wrote.