Man seriously injured in Raleigh shooting
Raleigh Police said Kaleek Cross, 35, has been charged with murder in the death of 51-year-old Jesse Oliver, who was shot Friday night.
Raleigh Police said Kaleek Cross, 35, has been charged with murder in the death of 51-year-old Jesse Oliver, who was shot Friday night.
Police are “investigating the facts and circumstances of the man’s death."
The high court will weigh in on whether companies like Facebook, YouTube and Twitter are allowed under the law to remove content that violates their rules.
In a span of five months this year, former President Donald Trump was indicted on a total of 91 felony counts across four separate criminal cases. As hearings and trial dates are set, here's a guide to some of the legal terms you may hear.
Shohei Ohtani will be only a hitter in 2024, like he was in 2019.
The Steelers defense played a part in multiple fantasy bad beats in Week 2.
Microsoft may be at an inflection point.
Epic Games will be forced to provide refunds to Fortnite players who were allegedly tricked into making unintended purchases on the platform. The FTC says this is one of the largest refunds in a gaming-related case to happen to date.
President Biden reiterated travel warnings to U.S. citizens on Monday after the release of five American prisoners from Iran.
“I’ll be present at the Olympics, and there’s no other goal than gold.”
“New York does a really good job of packing this place, but also I know y’all saw that bulls*** the other night, too, so I hope we do keep it respectful,” Cloud said after shootaround on Tuesday. “We don’t have any room for racism, hate, any type of bulls***.”
Tesla drops Model Y Long Range from configurator, reason unknown. The entry-level trim is built in the same Gigactory now prepping for the Cybertruck.
The former "Laguna Beach" star gets candid about her new podcast, dating, grief and trying Bufo.
Deshaun Watson could face a fine from the NFL for two unsportsmanlike penalties.
The UAW says it is ready to escalate its stand up strike strategy if talks with automakers don’t progress.
Turn your backyard into an oasis with an easy to set up, easy to maintain machine that offers bubbly bliss.
Which is why startups like ETS are looking at alternatives called thermal batteries. When the sun is shining and the wind is blowing and electricity is cheap, thermal batteries can be charged similar to lithium-ion batteries. If a thermal battery can get hot enough, it can be used at steel mills, glassworks, chemical and cement plants, and so on.
"I can't go be part of that," Lillard said about the Warriors.
Volvo cites two main reasons for ditching diesel: electric powertrains are simply better, and climate change must be addressed by reducing emissions.
Gold Bond Age Renew Crepe Corrector body lotion has earned nearly 18,000 flawless reviews on Amazon.
Most players, while demanding change, asked not to be called up to the national team. The federation, wielding Spanish law, called them up anyway.