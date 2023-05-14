Man seriously injured in a shooting in downtown Iowa City after an altercation late Saturday

A man was shot multiple times and seriously injured late Saturday near the Tower Place parking ramp in Iowa City, according to Iowa City Police.

The shooting happened after an altercation involving several people, and a suspect was last seen fleeing the area on foot with several of the people involved, police said.

Police had responded to the ramp, at Iowa Avenue and Gilbert Street, at 11: 45 p.m. after nearby officers heard shots fired, police said. As they responded, police received calls indicating one person had been shot.

Officers found the injured man on the sidewalk near the parking ramp on the Iowa Avenue side. Iowa City Fire Department first responders and Johnson County Ambulance Service also responded, and the man was taken to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries, police said.

No additional information on the investigation was available Sunday morning.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

This article originally appeared on Iowa City Press-Citizen: Man seriously injured in late Saturday shooting in downtown Iowa City