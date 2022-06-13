Man seriously injured in shooting at S. Monroe McDonald's; no arrests made, Tallahassee police say

A man was shot and seriously injured in a shooting inside a McDonald's Saturday afternoon, according to the Tallahassee Police Department.

The incident occurred just after 3 p.m. at Orange Avenue and South Monroe Street, said spokesperson Alicia Turner.

The shooting started inside the McDonald's before it spilt into the parking lot, Turner said. The injured man ran to the Circle K across the street where he was found by police.

No one has been arrested in connection with this shooting, though potential suspects have been identified, Turner said. The investigation is ongoing.

There have been at least 65 shootings in Tallahassee this year, resulting in at least 39 injuries and 12 deaths, according to an analysis of gun violence by the Tallahassee Democrat.

