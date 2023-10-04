WORCESTER — A man suffered serious injuries after being shot Tuesday night on Crystal Street.

Police were dispatched to Crystal Street, which borders University Park, shortly before 9:30 p.m. after a “ShotSpotter” activation alerted them of the shooting, according to police.

A male shooting victim was found at the scene. He was treated at the scene and transported to the hospital, police said.

The victim’s name is being withheld by police. No arrests were made in connection with the shooting, which remains under investigation, police said.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Man seriously injured in shooting near Clark University