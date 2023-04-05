Man seriously injured after shooting in Norfolk

Police in Norfolk are investigating a shooting in the Norview neighborhood that sent one person to the hospital.

According to the Norfolk Police Department, a call about shots fired was received by emergency services just after midnight on Tuesday evening.

Police responded to the 6200 block of Alexander Street, and a man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening gunshot wounds.

The investigation is ongoing, and no other information has been released at this time.

Eliza Noe, eliza.noe@virginiamedia.com