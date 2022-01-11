Man seriously injured after shooting in Northwest Baltimore on Tuesday afternoon

A man was seriously injured in a shooting in Northwest Baltimore’s Arlington neighborhood Tuesday afternoon, police said.

At about 2:45 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to the 3900 block of W. Belvedere Ave., close to the Bel Park Tower apartments and a variety of stores, for a reported shooting, according to a news release from the police department. They found a man suffering from an apparent life-threatening gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital, where his condition was unknown Tuesday evening. Due to the extent of the victim’s injuries, Northwest District homicide detectives are investigating the shooting.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call detectives at 410-396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP to make an anonymous report.

Monday night, three people were shot and killed in separate incidents across the city. At about 8 p.m., a 25-year-old was shot to death in East Baltimore. An hour later, a man was found shot “lying in the middle of the street” in Northwest Baltimore. And around 11:30 p.m., also in Northwest Baltimore, a 34-year-old was shot and killed.