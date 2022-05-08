Man seriously injured in shooting outside Newport News home

A 19-year-old man is in a hospital after he was shot Saturday afternoon in Newport News.

Police responded at 2:06 p.m. to a shooting in the 300 block of Deputy Lane. Officers found the man with injuries considered life-threatening.

Investigators say the shooting happened outside of a home, but they have not released the motive or circumstance.

Police have not released suspect information and have asked anyone who can help investigators to call the Crime Line at 1-888-562-5887 or submit an anonymous tip online at P3Tips.com.

Jessica Nolte, 757-912-1675, jnolte@dailypress.com