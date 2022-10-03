Man seriously injured in shooting outside of McDonald's in Springfield

Springfield police are investigating a shooting that took place Monday afternoon outside the McDonald's on West Battlefield Road near Kansas Expressway.

According to investigators, police were called to the McDonald's at about 1 p.m. after a man was shot in the driveway of the fast food establishment.

Witnesses say they saw the victim walking when a car pulled up and the driver and victim began arguing. Witnesses say the driver then shot the man before fleeing the scene.

The victim was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Investigators believe the victim and shooter knew each other; however no information about a suspect is being released at this time.

Battlefield Road was blocked off in front of the McDonald's while police process the scene.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Man seriously injured in shooting outside of Springfield McDonald's