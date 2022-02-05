Man seriously injured after shooting in Portsmouth

A man sustained a life-threatening injury after an early morning shooting in Portsmouth, police said.

Officers responded to a gunshot wound incident near the intersection of Airline Boulevard and Winchester Drive, where they found a man with a life-threatening injury, police shared in a tweet.

Dispatchers said the call came in at approximately 4:20 a.m. Saturday.

Portsmouth police have not identified the victim, who was taken to a local hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown.

The investigation is ongoing, and no further information is available at this time.

