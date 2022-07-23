Man seriously injured in shooting at Providence gas station, police say

PROVIDENCE — A man was in the hospital with serious injuries after he was shot Saturday afternoon at a gas station on Smithfield Avenue, according to police.

The man was shot at about 4:15 p.m. at Quality Fuel, said Providence police Maj. David Lapatin. Lapatin said police have not made any arrests in the shooting. An investigation continues.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Man shot at Providence, RI gas station, police say.