Man seriously injured in southwest Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in critical condition after a shooting in southwest Memphis Saturday, Memphis Police say.

Officers responded to the shooting in the 800 block of West Raines Road just after 10 a.m.

A male victim was located with an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition, police say.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information about this incident, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

