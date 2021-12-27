Man seriously injured in Sunday shooting in Harrison Twp.

Dec. 27—A man suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries in an early morning shooting Sunday in Harrison Twp.

Around 12:50 a.m., the man arrived at Miami Valley Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to the 4300 block of Fair Oaks Road to investigate the shooting and search for evidence. A preliminary investigation showed multiple shots were fired based off evidence on the scene, according to the sheriff's office.

Initial dispatch information indicated people ran from the scene. It's not clear if anyone else was injured during the incident.

Deputies are continuing to investigate. We will update this story as more information is available.