Man seriously injured in Teterboro hit-and-run; police searching for driver

A 75-year-old man was seriously injured when he was hit by a car while walking to work in Teterboro early Wednesday and police are now searching for the driver who fled the scene.

The victim was found lying on the street on Industrial Avenue at about 4:45 a.m. with severe injuries to his lower body, Moonachie Lt. Jeff Napolitano said.

The man was conscious but could not tell police any info about the vehicle, Napolitano said. He was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center and remains in serious condition.

Police are working with local businesses to try to find surveillance footage of the hit-and-run, Napolitano said. Anyone with information can contact the Moonachie Police Detective bureau at 201-641-9100.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Teterboro NJ hit-and-run leaves man, 75, seriously injured