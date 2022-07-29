Man seriously injured after third Lexington shooting in almost 24 hours

A man in Lexington was seriously injured Thursday night after being shot, according to Lexington police.

Police responded to the 1200 block of Man O War Place at around 11:30 p.m. for a report of shots fired, according to Lt. Joe Anderson with the Lexington Police Department. While officers were en route, they learned a man had been shot and was taken to the hospital by a private party, Anderson said.

The man’s injuries were described as life-threatening. Anderson didn’t have an update on the man’s medical status at 7:30 a.m. Friday.

There is no suspect information to release and the investigation is still active, according to Anderson. The shooting was the third in just over a 24 hour span after individuals were shot on Victoria Way and Trent Boulevard. The victim from the shooting on Victoria Way, 34-year-old Kendall Berry, later died at the hospital.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Lexington Police at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.