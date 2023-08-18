Man seriously injured in West Sussex dog attack

Police have confirmed that firearms were discharged - Eddie Mitchell/Sussex News and Pictures

A man in his 70s has been taken to hospital after a dog attack.

Police said that the man suffered serious injuries, and officers killed the two dogs, believed to be Rottweilers.

Specialist firearms officers from Sussex Police attended the incident in Lewes Close, Bognor Regis in West Sussex at around 9.50am on Friday, following reports of the attack.

Police have confirmed that firearms were discharged and both dogs were killed.

The dogs’ owners have been traced and police enquiries are ongoing.

Distressing incident

Chief Supt Alex Geldart said: “We acknowledge the distressing nature of this incident and would like to assure the community that there is no further risk associated with it.

“The victim’s family are receiving support by specialist officers.

“This is a fast-moving investigation and enquiries are underway to establish the exact circumstances of what happened.”

