Man seriously wounded in Kansas City shooting taken off life support, police say

A man who was seriously wounded in a shooting last week in Kansas City’s Blue Hills neighborhood has died, according to police.

Malik McCree, 25, was wounded in the shooting about 3:30 p.m. Nov. 11 in the 5100 block of Olive Street, according to the Kansas City Police Department. Officers found him in the street suffering from gunshot wounds.

McCree was taken to an area hospital in critical condition. Near the scene, officers arrested 23-year-old Brandi Edgerson, who prosecutors have charged with domestic assault and armed criminal action.

Detectives were told that McCree has been taken off life support, police said Wednesday.

Police plan to submit more information to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office for “their decision on any upgrading or additional charges,” Donna Drake, a police spokeswoman, wrote in an email.

The homicide marked the 134th this year in Kansas City, according to data maintained by The Star. There had been 168 killings by this time last year, which marked the deadliest year in the city’s history. By this time in 2019, there had been 133 homicides.