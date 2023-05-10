Man seriously wounded in North Highlands shooting, Sacramento sheriff’s officials say

Sacramento County sheriff’s deputies were investigating a shooting Tuesday evening in North Highlands, where a man was seriously wounded after he was shot in the back.

The shooting was reported shortly after 6 p.m. in the 6000 block of Kemp Way in a residential neighborhood a few blocks east of Watt Avenue.

The man suffered multiple gunshot wounds that were considered life-threatening, said Sgt. Amar Gandhi, a spokesman for the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

Gandhi said the wounded man was conscious and breathing when he was taken by ambulance to a hospital. He said there was no suspect information available, and detectives had been called to the shooting scene to take over the investigation.

