Man to serve 1 to 9 years in state prison for aggravated assault by vehicle

Eric Scicchitano, The Daily Item, Sunbury, Pa.
·1 min read

Apr. 6—LEWISBURG — Union County President Judge Michael Hudock sentenced Tyler Bean-Dowell to serve a state prison sentence on charges stemming from an April 2020 crash that injured a Mifflinburg woman and her then-11-month-old daughter.

Bean-Dowell, 29, of Millmont, received a sentence of 1 to 9 years on each of two charges of aggravated assault by vehicle. The sentences run together concurrently.

District Attorney Pete Johnson said he renegotiated a plea agreement with Bean-Dowell ensuring the defendant would serve a state sentence.

The accident on April 21, 2020, in Limestone Township, Union County, occurred when Bean-Dowell drove a 2006 Ford Explorer into Abigail Martin, who was riding a bicycle on Red Ridge Road and was struck from behind. Martin's daughter was riding in a child carrier attached to the bicycle.

Bean-Dowell fled the scene and was located later that night. He was driving with a suspended license following a previous DUI arrest, troopers said at the time.

Both accident victims were flown to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, with the child initially listed in critical condition. Both survived but the victim's family testified in court Monday about the long-term health consequences the child suffered.

