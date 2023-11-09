Man to serve 10 years for dragging New London cop during getaway

Nov. 8—A Willimantic man who fled a traffic stop and dragged a New London police officer 850 feet during his getaway is expected to serve 10 years in prison.

Kyndrel L. Dawson, 27, entered guilty pleas on Wednesday in New London Superior Court to the charges of assault on a police officer and attempted first-degree assault. He also admitted violating his probation.

On April 27, 2021, New London Police Officer Thomas Northup, who was investigating a report of suspicious activity, approached Dawson sleeping in a car with a female passenger on Westmore Terrace in New London, according to court records.

Northup had determined that Dawson had two active protective orders in place, and when questioning the name of the female in the car, Dawson grabbed his license from Northup's hand and put the car in drive, reports show.

Northup reached into the vehicle in an attempt to stop Dawson from putting the car into drive and was yelling, "Don't do it, don't do it," when Dawson hit the accelerator, reports show.

Northup was holding onto the inside of the vehicle as it moved away at a high rate of sped, knocking Northup off balance and leaving him clinging to the vehicle while being dragged 850 feet. He eventually fell onto the road, "tumbling several times," said Assistant State's Attorney Tom DeLillo.

DeLillo said Northup reported that at one point Dawson had veered the car towards a utility pole.

Another police officer found Northup lying on his back in the middle of the road in the area of Maxson Place and Montauk Avenue. Dawson continued to drive, was spotted running through a red light on Water Street and later abandoned his car and passenger on Interstate 95 near the exit 88 ramp in Groton. Dawson was captured by Groton Town Police.

Both Dawson and his passenger were initially charged. Police said the woman had given police a false name when she was questioned. Court records do not indicate she was prosecuted.

DeLillo said Northup suffered injuries but none were life-threatening. He continues to receive medical treatment, he said.

In court on Wednesday, Dawson politely answered questions from New London Superior Court Judge John Newson before he was led out of the courtroom and back to prison. He's been held in prison since April 28, 2021.

Dawson was on probation at the time of his latest arrest. He has been convicted of charges that range from larceny, robbery, criminal mischief and burglary. He will be back in court for sentencing on Jan. 10. His 10-year prison sentence will be followed by five years of probation.

