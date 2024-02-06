Man will serve 120 days for involvement in Grand Forks County Correctional Center protest

Feb. 5—GRAND FORKS — A Grand Forks County Correctional Center inmate will serve 120 days for

his involvement in a protest

at the facility. If he violates the terms of his probation, he will have to serve a full three-year sentence.

Kelly Mikul Hood, 40, pleaded guilty to Class C felony inciting or leading a riot in a detention facility.

When law enforcement arrived at the correctional center at 11:28 p.m. on Sept. 20, Pod 3A inmates were refusing to lock down in their cells for the night, according to a probable cause statement filed in the case.

Hood engaged in tumultuous and violent conduct, the statement said. He assisted with tying sheets to the door and connecting them to the table to keep law enforcement from entering the pod.

Hood has credit for 76 days served.