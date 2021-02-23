Man to serve 18 months in prison for stalking ex-fiancee, Howard County State's Attorney's Office says
Feb. 22—A Waldorf man was sentenced Wednesday to serve five years in prison, with the judge suspending all but 18 months, for stalking his former fiancee in Howard over the course of six years, the Howard County State's Attorney's Office announced.
Allen Royden Franklin Hodgdon, 37, pleaded guilty to a stalking charge in Howard County District Court in October. His sentence will be served at the Department of Corrections.
In 2002, Hodgdon began a relationship with the woman, according to a release from the state's attorney's office. The two became engaged and lived together for years before the woman broke off the engagement in 2014.
In the years that followed, Hodgdon left voice mails and sent text messages to the woman, suggesting that her friends "were going to come after her," the release states.
Hodgdon called the woman's mother in summer 2019 to inquire about the woman's upcoming wedding, the state's attorney's office said, and he then began showing up at the woman's job unannounced. Over the course of nine months, Hodgdon was seen waiting in the lobby of the woman's workplace and sitting in his car outside her job, according to the release.
He then began bombarding the woman electronically, sending 129 text messages from October 2019 to June 2020, the state's attorney's office said. He was arrested in August, according to electronic court records.
Since October 2019, Howard County has had five stalking cases, according to Yolanda Vazquez, spokesperson for the Howard County State's Attorney's Office.
After he is released, Hodgdon will serve three years of supervised probation and will not be allowed to have any contact with the woman and her family.