Man to serve 22 years for fleeing, shooting at trooper

Feb. 1—Just over a year after 33-year-old Jeffrey Lamule Paradise was jailed for shooting at a Kentucky State Police trooper, he was tried and sentenced in the incident.

Paradise of Corbin was found guilty of attempted murder of a police officer, first-degree fleeing or evading police in a motor vehicle and rear license not illuminated, stemming from a Jan. 11, 2022 incident.

The jury recommended Paradise serve 17 years for the attempted murder charge and 5 years for the fleeing police charge during a trial in January. Those sentences will run consecutively, or one after the after, giving Paradise a total of 22 years. He was also fined $20 for not having his rear license plate properly lit, with that being waived.

Paradise was formally sentenced on Jan. 23 before Laurel Circuit Judge Greg Lay. He will receive credit for his time served in jail toward the sentence.

What landed Paradise in trouble was failing to stop when a Kentucky State Trooper attempted a routine traffic stop along Cumberland Gap Parkway in southern Laurel County, initiating a pursuit. Paradise went to Cumberland Gap Apartment complex on KY 1223 and leapt from his moving vehicle to run behind the building. The vehicle rolled into a a parked vehicle.

Paradise then ran behind the apartment building and while the trooper — Steve Walker — was in pursuit, he observed Paradise to have a gun. Walker commanded Paradise to put the gun down, but Paradise instead fired shots at Walker. Information in the case indicates that Walker returned fire with his service weapon, striking Paradise. Walker called for assistance and gave first aid to the wounded man until EMS arrived at the scene.

Paradise was taken by ambulance to Saint Joseph London and was later transferred to the University of Kentucky Medical Center for further treatment.

At press time, Paradise remains lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.