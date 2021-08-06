Man to serve 6 months in abuse of puppy

Julie Manganis, The Salem News, Beverly, Mass.
·2 min read

Aug. 6—PEABODY — A Lowell man was sentenced to serve six months in jail on Thursday for beating and strangling a Golden Retriever puppy named Jack three years ago in Peabody.

The puppy had to be put down as a result of its injuries.

Jeremy Picchierri, 34, pleaded guilty to charges of animal cruelty and threats to kill during a hearing in Salem Superior Court.

Judge Salim Tabit imposed a two-year jail term but suspended all but six months of the sentence; after his release from custody, Picchierri will spend two years on probation. He's barred from owning or working with any animals during his probation and must take part in an educational program on animal abuse.

The sentence fell between the 2 1/2 years of committed jail time sought by prosecutor Lynsey Legier and the probation requested by Picchieri's attorney, Daniel Gaudet. He could have received up to seven years in state prison on the animal cruelty charge.

The puppy was 4 months old on Sept. 8, 2018, when Picchierri beat and strangled it into unconsciousness, the prosecutor told Tabit during Thursday's hearing.

Picchieri's now-former girlfriend had gone to work that day. The couple had started dating months earlier after meeting on a dating website. But she told police that Picchierri was increasingly jealous and suspicious, accusing her of trying to get back together with a former boyfriend — and then warning her that should she leave, his "Mafia" connections would find her.

She later told investigators she had seen him handle Jack roughly when the puppy had an accident.

At some point during the day she realized that Picchierri had left numerous messages about the dog.

Picchierri would later tell a veterinarian and investigators that the puppy jumped off a couch and struck its head on a coffee table, then suffered a seizure.

But an exam, and subsequent necropsy after the brain-dead puppy was euthanized, revealed numerous bruises on the dog's head, neck and back, including a hand-shaped bruise on its neck. The injuries were consistent with the dog having been struck in the head, strangled and grabbed by the scruff of its neck and shaken, Legier told the judge.

Picchierri, a software salesman before he was charged in the case, had been free on conditions that included a GPS monitor while the case was pending; he'd spent 12 days in custody before being released because at that time, a law allowing detention without bail in animal cruelty cases had not yet gone into effect. He was taken back into custody on Thursday.

The judge also ordered Picchierri to have no contact with his former girlfriend.

Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis.

