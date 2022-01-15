Man will serve eight years for assault during burglary

Jan. 15—LIMA — A Lima man convicted in late November by an Allen County jury was sentenced Friday to at least eight years in prison for his assault of a man during an alcohol-fueled altercation last summer.

Following two days of testimony, jurors determined that Christian Coronado had struck Frederick Collins in the head and face with a handgun as alleged by prosecutors. Coronado was on probation at the time of the offense and has a history of criminal convictions, many of which involve the use of alcohol, Judge Terri Kohlrieser said during Friday's sentencing hearing.

During the trial it was alleged that Collins had attempted to take sexual advantage of Coronado's wife, who has since died, in the days leading up to the May 21, 2021, incident.

"I lost my wife. I lost my kids. And now I'm here losing my freedom," the 38-year-old Lima resident told Kohlrieser.

"I do have a problem with alcohol. I saw my wife die and my kids taken away. I started hanging out with the wrong people," Coronado said. "This got out of hand real bad, but this is not me. We all make mistakes and this is a big mistake. I'm sorry."

Kohlrieser sentenced Coronado to a five-year prison term on the aggravated burglary charge. A mandatory three-year sentence for the use of a firearm will be served first.

According to court documents, Lima police on May 21 responded to the report of an assault a 625 Ontario St. Upon their arrival they spoke to Collins, the resident of the home, who said he was sleeping on his couch when he heard a knock on the door. He answered the door and found a female who said she had been assaulted by Coronado.

Collins told police Coronado then walked through the front door of the residence, pushed the woman out of the way and struck him on the side of the head and face with a black handgun.

Coronado was located by police at a residence in the 400 block of West Kibby Street but refused to answer the door. A search warrant was obtained and the SWAT team was able to take Coronado into custody without incident.

While Coronado expressed remorse about the incident, Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Kyle Thines said several phone calls were made from jail during which Coronado attempted to persuade Collins not to testify at trial and allegedly offered him money to remain silent.