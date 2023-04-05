Man to serve life in prison for murder of 21-year-old Charlotte mother of two

A 43-year-old was found guilty on Tuesday of murdering a 21-year-old Charlotte woman in 2018.

The jury deliberated for four hours before convicting Richard Henry Jordan, Jr. A judge sentenced Jordan to life in prison for murdering Alexus Alize Fraley, according to a news release by the Mecklenburg District Attorney’s Office.

Alexus Fraley was reported missing on April 13, police said.

Fraley’s body was found on Dixie River Road in April of 2018 after she had been missing for nearly two weeks, according to reporting at the time by the Observer. Fraley was a mother to two children — a one-year-old, and a two-year-old.

“Alexus was a fun and loving person who lived each day to the fullest. Her loving and free-spirited personality allowed all her family, friends and any child in her presence to flock to her,” her obituary read.

Police at the time said Jordan and Fraley knew one another, but did not say how.

Jordan and Ashley Helms, his co-defendant, were both charged with murder and kidnapping in the case. Helms was additionally charged with conspiracy to commit murder, the Observer previously reported, citing police records.

Helms’ charges are still pending, according to the District Attorney’s office. Jordan was found guilty of first-degree murder, second-degree kidnapping, and concealing a death.