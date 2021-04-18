Man to serve probation for assaulting officer

Apr. 18—PIPESTONE — A former Pipestone County Jail inmate will serve two years of supervised probation after assaulting a corrections officer while in custody.

Carlton Williams Sr., 32, of Flandreau, South Dakota, was being held in Pipestone County Jail last November on unrelated charges when he became uncooperative and kicked an officer in the face, causing a swollen jaw and a concussion.

For this incident, Williams was charged with felony fourth-degree assault of a peace officer. He pleaded guilty to the offense and received his sentence Tuesday.

Fifth Judicial Judge Terry Vajgrt granted Williams a stay of imposition, meaning that he did not state a prison term, and Williams may serve probation in lieu of serving time. He will also pay a $500 fine and take an anger management assessment.